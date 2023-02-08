Rob Gronkowski has no plans of returning to the NFL. Gronkowski did recently admit that he’s a fan of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, per FOX Sports: NFL on Twitter.

“My time is passed now. I love the way Josh Allen plays though,” Gronkowski said. “I’m from Buffalo, so when you’re from Buffalo ya know… Buffalo is always going to be a piece of your heart for your whole entire life.”

Gronkowski later said people from Buffalo are Bills fans “deep down” no matter the situation. However, he made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of the Bills during his time with the New England Patriots given their rivalry.

“It came back now that I’m retired,” Rob Gronkowski said of his Bills fandom.

Josh Allen has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past few seasons. The Bills’ QB dealt with no shortage of criticism after Buffalo’s recent playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Regardless, his immense talent is difficult to deny. And for Rob Gronkowski to praise Allen, amid the fact that Tom Brady was his QB for the majority of his career, is a major compliment to Allen.

Gronkowski can now openly root for the Bills as a retired player. Nevertheless, he surely still has love for both the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending his career with those teams.

For now, both Gronkowski and Allen’s attention will shift to the Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to go head-to-head.