After Tom Brady retired from the National Football League last week, Rob Gronkowski made it clear that he also wouldn’t be returning to the league.

The longtime New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end has teased the idea of coming out of retirement on multiple occasions, but the 33-year-old is adamant he is finished for good this time, he told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Even if Tom Brady were to return to the field.

“No, no. I’m done, man,” Gronkowski told Howe. “Tom is not reopening that door. I don’t know. Maybe he is. I don’t know.”

Football fans would be ecstatic if Brady and Gronk were to teamup for another season, but it genuinely seems like both players have put the NFL behind them for good.

“I was definitely shocked a little bit,” Gronkowski said about Tom Brady’s retirement announcement. “I would just say I was shocked because I would say he still has some left in the tank. There’s no doubt about that. I felt like Tom could play until 50 years old…But he chose to hang it up at 45, and I’m proud of him. I’m proud to be his teammate. I’m proud of everything he has accomplished. I’m just happy for him, whatever he chooses to do next.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently said that that he would happily re-sign Brady to a one-day contract so that he could formally retire as a Patriot.

“I’d do it today,” Kraft said last week. Although he hasn’t made any similar offer to Gronkowski, the star tight end would jump at the opportunity.

“If it was offered and presented, it would definitely be a possibility,” Gronkowski asserted. “I love New England. I loved my time there. I learned so much. I love Mr. Kraft. I love the whole organization.”

The next time football fans see Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski together, it might be in a broadcast booth. Gronk has already been working as an analyst on Fox, and Brady’s deal is scheduled to start for the 2024 season.

So, this likely isn’t the last we’ll see of the electric Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski duo.