Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe thinks that Trevon Diggs' tweet about his brother, Bills star Stefon Diggs, was no accident.

On Monday evening, Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills dropped to a disappointing 5-5 on the 2023 NFL season with a crushing home loss to the Denver Broncos on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Diggs was held relatively in check throughout the evening, and although Buffalo scored late to give themselves a chance to win, the offense simply made too many mistakes on Monday against an improved Broncos squad.

After the game, Diggs' brother Trevon, who plays cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, took to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to unleash some not very subtle criticism of the bills.

“Man 14 gotta get up outta there,” wrote Trevon Diggs. The number 14 of course would refer to Stefon Diggs' jersey number.

Now, ESPN sports media personality Shannon Sharpe is reacting to Trevon Diggs' social media post.

“You think Trevon Diggs just all of the sudden, of all the things he could have tweeted, he tweeted that?” wondered Sharpe on First Take. “He could have tweeted ‘hey, get my brother more involved,' ‘hey, y'all forget you got 14 on your team, he's out there.' That's not what he tweeted. He tweeted '14 need to get up out of there.' That's not an accident.”

Sharpe's insinuation was that Stefon Diggs may have had some influence on Trevon Diggs' social media post. While that information is unclear, it would be easy to understand frustration from Stefon Diggs given the play of his quarterback Josh Allen, who now leads the entire NFL in turnovers after Sunday evening's debacle.

The Bills now are firmly behind the eight ball in the playoff picture.