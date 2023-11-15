Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recenly garnered a comparison to Brett Favre for his propensity to turn the ball over.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills recently dropped to 5-5 on the 2023-24 NFL season with a crushing home loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos. Allen and the offense once again struggled with turnovers during the loss to Denver, and although the Bills initially thought they had the game won when the Broncos missed a field goal as time expired, Denver ultimately got another try which they converted thanks to Buffalo having 12 men on the field on defense, marking a fitting ending to a mistake-filled night for the home team.

After the game, Josh Allen was the subject of some heavy criticism for his erratic play, including some harsh words from ESPN media personality Mike Greenberg.

“At some point, Josh Allen is giving away games,” said Greenberg on ESPN's Get Up. “… He reminds me of Brett Favre. Brett Favre might have been the most talented quarterback of his generation, but he lost a lot of games with recklessness and mistakes.”

Of course, a comparison to an NFL Hall of Famer in Brett Favre might not on paper be the most crushing criticism, but the point stands that Allen and his teammates made several horrible mistakes on Monday night. One of the most egregious errors occurred in the second half when Allen was preparing to hand the ball off to running back James Cook but inexplicably dropped the ball without any pressure from the Broncos' defense, and Denver was able to recover the loose ball.

Now well over halfway through the season, the Bills' playoff odds are decreasing by the day.