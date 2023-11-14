Dallas Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs took a shot at Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen after a tough game for his brother Stefon resulted in a loss.

The Buffalo Bills have once again been defeated in a game they were massive favorites, falling to 5-5 after a crushing loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is the brother of the Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, was commenting on social media during the game, saying that his brother needed to get out of Buffalo and that Josh Allen didn't start playing well until Stefon Diggs arrived.

Man 14 Gotta get up outta there 😫😭 — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) November 14, 2023

Let’s not forget, he didn’t start going off till bro got there. — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) November 14, 2023

Trevon Diggs calls out Josh Allen after Bills suffer upset loss

While watching the Bills is a frustrating endeavor for anyone with a vested rooting interest, Trevon Diggs pouring gasoline on the fire probably isn't helping out his brother all that much. There were rumblings this offseason about Stefon Diggs being unhappy in Buffalo after the latest postseason flameout, and the tough start to the season for the Bills is only going to make those rumblings pick back up again.

Trevon Diggs may have been frustrated that his brother wasn't getting the ball, but it's a tough look for those comments to come from a family member. Allen and Diggs have led the Bills to great seasons together, but just haven't been able to get over the hump in years past.

Stefon Diggs was quiet in Buffalo's shocking Monday night loss to the Broncos, receiving only five targets for 3 catches and 34 yards in one of the least productive games he's had all season. Josh Allen struggled mightily, throwing for only 177 yards and two interceptions. Allen leads the NFL in interceptions this season with 11 picks through the first ten games.

Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen will have to get back on track, as Buffalo plays two critical games before a Week 13 Bye against the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles up next.