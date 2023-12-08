Black Myth Wukong now has a release date thanks to the latest trailer that was shown at The Game Awards 2023.

One of the most highly-anticipated video games for the near future, Game Science Studio's Black Myth: Wukong appeared during The Game Awards 2023 with a new story trailer and gameplay preview. The most important part is that Black Myth: Wukong now has a definitive release date, so we know exactly when the game is coming out next year.

Black Myth Wukong Release Date Trailer

Black Myth Wukong will have an August 20, 2024 release date. The release date trailer was quite lengthy, opening with a cinematic featuring a new horned character that has not been featured yet in previous trailers. It also showcased a lot of new characters, enemies, and bosses, and of course, new gameplay footage showing how players can battle and explore the Chinese Buddhist-influenced world of Journey to the West.

The cinematic part of the trailer also features a voice-over that sets the tone of the game, as well as establishes the central themes of Black Myth Wukong. In the trailers, characters refer to Sun Wukong as “The Destined One,” which gives us a glimpse at what the primary goals of Sun Wukong are going to be – confronting destiny.

Black Myth Wukong was developed using Unreal Engine 5 and has been widely regarded as one of the most graphically impressive games when it was first revealed. Subsequent trailers only showcased even better graphics and decent gameplay mechanics. It is expected to come out on PC through both Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.