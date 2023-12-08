Black Myth Wukong, an upcoming game with a 2024 release date, may just be one of the most anticipated open-world games of this generation.

Black Myth Wukong remains to be one of the most highly-anticipated video games, maintaining the hype that it has sustained since it was first revealed years ago. Now, we're drawing closer to the game's full release, thanks to the game's appearance during The Game Awards 2023.

Black Myth Wukong Release Date: August 20, 2024

Black Myth Wukong – Gamescom 2023 Trailer

Black Myth Wukong has a release date of August 20, 2024, due to be out on PC through Steam the Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X, and the PlayStation 5. The game was developed and published by Game Science Studio.

Black Myth Wukong Gameplay

Black Myth Wukong – Official Unreal Engine 5 Gameplay Trailer

Black Myth Wukong is a Souls-like game with seemingly linear level design. Aside from having his trusty staff Ruyi Jingu Bang that can be elongated at will, Wukong has access to various elemental elements and the ability to transform into different kinds of creatures to traverse terrain. The game has a very big emphasis on large-scale boss fights, and the game's many trailers have focused on Black Myth Wukong's awe-inspiring boss battles.

Black Myth Wukong Story

Black Myth Wukong The Game Awards 2023 Trailer

Based on the Chinese classic novel Journey to the West, the game follows the eponymous legendary character Wukong, an important mythical character in Chinese culture. In Journey to the West, Wukong's journey accompanying a monk is a part of his repentance for defying Buddha, and it appears that the game will be drawing major inspiration from this story arc. In the game, Sun Wukong is referred to as The Destined One, and will have to fight and defeat various creatures to restore the balance of the Heavens.

