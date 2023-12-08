It's that time of the year again: Here are The Game Awards (TGA) 2023 winners, the results of weeks of fan voting!

It's that time again when gamers come together to vote for their Game of the Year in perhaps one of the most anticipated gaming events every year. After weeks of voting from a list of nominees, we will finally see the results for The Game Awards (TGA) 2023, including its winners and, of course, the Game of the Year.

The Game Awards 2023 Winners: TGA 2023 Results

If you want to watch TGA 2023 live, you can head over to their official livestream.

TGA 2023 Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2es/SIE)

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko

Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken

Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Honkai: Star Rail

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer Presented by Discord

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year

IronMouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach

Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)

Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Best Esports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

Players' Voice

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Genshin Impact

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

That's all for the results and winners of The Game Awards (TGA) 2023. If you think a different game should have won, that is a valid opinion to have. It's important to remember that the results of The Game Awards 2023 resulted from fan voting. As such, it is expected that some games that people will deem “more deserving of the reward” will lose. Despite that, players should remember that this event is meant to celebrate video games, and the industry as a whole. After all, we got a lot of game announcements today, which will definitely hype players up for another year.

If for some reason you want to look back to the results of TGA 2022, then you are free to do so. Otherwise, check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.