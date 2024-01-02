The Chicago Blackhawks continue their road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Predators prediction and pick.

The Chicago Blackhawks continue their road trip as they face the Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Blackhawks enter the game sitting at 11-23-2 on the year. They have struggled recently, with just two wins in their last ten games. Last time out they faced the Dallas Stars. The Stars scored with ease in the game, scoring three times in the first period to take the 3-0 lead in the first period. In the second, Sam Steel scored to make it 4-0 and then Mason Marchment scored his first of the game on the power play to make it 5-0. The Blackhawks did score one early in the third period but would give up three more to fall 8-1.

Meanwhile, the Predators come into the game sitting at 20-16-1 on the year. Last time out, they broke a three-game losing streak. The Predators scored first in the game on a Luke Evangelista goal, and then Roman Josi scored on the power play to make it 2-0 in just the first seven minutes. The Capitals would get one back in the first, and the second period saw Alex Ovechkin score to tie the game. After both teams failed to score in the third and overtime, the game would go to a shootout. There, the Predators would score twice and take the victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Predators Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-106)

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (-113)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Predators

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread

The Blackhawks sit 30th in the NHL this year in goals per game with just 2.42 per contest. Connor Bedard leads them in goals, assists, and points this year. Bedard enters the game with 15 goals and 18 assists, good for 33 points on the year. He has scored once on the power play while having several assists. Second on the team i nghoals is Jason Dickinson. He enters the game with 12 goals this year and six assists. That gives him 18 points, good for third on the team this year. Still, he does not have a power play point.

Tied for the lead in power-play goals and sitting second on the team in points this year is Philipp Kurashev. He comes in with seven goals and 15 assists on the year, good for 22 points. He has three of those goals and four assists on the power play. Joining him with three power-play goals is Nick Foligno. Foligno has scored eight goals overall, with three on the power play and one shorthanded. Also with three power-play goals is Tyler Johnson, who has nine overall goals this year.

The Blackhawks sit 27th in the NHL this year on the power play, scoring 15 times and having a 13.4 percent conversion rate on the year. They also sit 27th in the NHL when shorthanded this year, with a 74.8 percent success rate this year on the penalty kill.

Petr Mrazek is expected to start in goal today for the Blackhawks. He is 9-12-1 on the year with a 3.24 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He has struggled in his last few games, losing three of the last four. Last time out, he gave up six goals on 31 shots, being pulled after 44:46 and allowing six goals.

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread

The Predators sit 18th in the NHL this year with 3.08 goals per game. The Predators have been led by Filip Forsberg this year. He has 18 goals and 23 assists this year, both the top marks on the team. That also gives him 41 points this year, which is 11 more than anyone else this year. He has two goals and 12 assists on the power play as well. Meanwhile, Ryan O'Reilly is second on the team in goals and points this year. He has 14 goals on the season and 16 assists for his 30 points. He has also been strong on the power play, with nine goals and six assists.

Helping the offense from the blue line is Roman Josi. Josi comes into the game with eight goals and 12 assists this year, good for 29 points. He has four goals and 10 assists on the power play as well. Sitting third on the team in goals is Colton Sisson. He has scored 11 times this year while adding in nine assists, good for 20 total points, which is fifth on the team.

The Predator's power play has been right around league average this year. They have a 20.8 percent conversion rate, which is good for 15th in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Predators have struggled when man down this year, sitting 25th in the NHL with a 76.9 percent success rate on the year.

Juuse Saros is expected to be in goal today for the Predators. He comes into the game sitting at 15-13-1 on the year with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. three of his last starts have seen some major struggles though. He has given up five goals in three of his last four starts, with save percentages below .800 in those games. Still, he did manage to take one game to overtime, where he would come away with the loss Overall, he won seven games in December and had a .911 save percentage even with some of the poor starts.

Final Blackhawks-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Blackhawks have continued to struggle this year, and have struggled heavily to score. They should have some better scoring opportunities tonight, as the Predators have been giving them up recently. Further, Juuse Saros has been struggling as of late. If he struggles again, this may be close. Still, the Blackhawks are giving up nearly four goals a game this year. Petr Mrazek has not been playing well either, and the Blackhawks do not have enough firepower to overcome a bad outing from a goaltender. Further, the Blackhawks are the second-worst team in the NHL when away from home this year. Meanwhile, Nashville has been solid at home this year. Take the Predators in this one.

Final Blackhawks-Predators Prediction & Pick: Predators -1.5 (-113)