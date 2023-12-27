The Predators have a few deserving candidates to send to Toronto in February.

The Nashville Predators are surprising everyone in 2023-24. Most of the hockey world fully expected this team to go into a rebuild after failing to qualify for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and in the early going, that looked like the case. The Preds were 5-10 on Nov. 14 and struggling to gain any meaningful momentum.

But that all changed after a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 18. Fast forward about six weeks and Smashville is looking like a true playoff contender, with a seriously impressive 19-15 record. This team is just finding ways to win games, and it helps having a perennial superstar goaltender like Juuse Saros between the pipes.

Saros has again been superb in 2023-24, his few blunders fully excused by games where he's stood on his head to help his team to victory. But the biggest storyline through 34 games is the electric top line of Ryan O'Reilly, Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist. Both O'Reilly and Nyquist were signed as free agents over the summer, and both have been excellent with their new team.

O'Reilly has been a force at both ends of the rink, and his 13 goals and 27 points in 34 games is better than good. Nyquist has also done well with increased minutes and responsibilities, scoring 22 points of his own through the same amount of games. But the catalyst of the offensive success, as it has been in Smashville for many seasons, is the continued production from Filip Forsberg.

Filip Forsberg keeps on driving the bus

Forsberg has been nothing short of spectacular for a Nashville Predators team that has legitimate playoff aspirations next April. The 29-year-old is in the midst of his 10th full season in Tennessee, and besides being a fan favorite, he's also been a superstar. It's no different in 2023-24; the Swedish forward is leading the team in scoring by a mile, with 16 goals and 38 points in 34 games.

Somewhat surprisingly, Forsberg hasn't been selected to an NHL All-Star Game since 2015. It's especially shocking considering this player scored at well above a point-per-game clip in 2021-22, with a ridiculous 42 goals and 42 assists in 69 games. This time around, it makes perfect sense that the former Milwaukee Admiral would get a nod to his first ASG in nearly a decade.

Saros, Roman Josi perennial All-Star Game candidates

Considering that the Predators will probably only send one player to the ASG in Toronto in February, it's likely that Filip Forsberg will return to the festivities. But Nashville is one of those teams boasting a few elite players — some of the best at their position in the entire league — that are always candidates for All-Star weekend.

Last season, Saros was the lone representative for a Preds team that hung around all year but ended up missing the postseason by mere points. In the midst of another standout year, the 28-year-old Finn has a chance for his third straight All-Star nod. He was there in Sunrise, Florida in 2023, and also took part in Paradise, Nevada in 2022.

For that reason, Saros may be a tougher sell, as Gary Bettman and the NHL love to get new players involved. But he's got a 2.82 goals-against average and .909 save percentage this season, and will be a tough keeper to leave off the list.

Roman Josi is in a similar boat. A perennial superstar defenseman, the longtime Predator has been to four ASGs, most recently along with Saros in 2022. The veteran also participated in 2016, 2019 and 2020. This season, Josi has been great again, with seven goals and 27 points in 34 games. He continues turning back the clock and playing excellent hockey every year, and he's a worthy All-Star candidate.

Any chance for a younger player?

It's no surprise that the veterans are the guys leading the charge as the Predators look to return to the playoffs. Forsberg, Saros and Josi have been familiar faces for years, and they're probably considered for the ASG every single season. So what about a younger player in 2023-24? That's tricky.

The trio of young future stars — Luke Evangelista, Tommy Novak and Philip Tomasino — have all been good if not great. Evangelista has 16 points in 33 games; Novak, 15 in 23; Tomasino, 14 in 26. Those are decent numbers for young players, but don't exactly jump off the page and scream All-Star Game favorite.

Fans of the Predators will just be happy to see their team back in postseason contention, with the hope the roster can be improved at the deadline to maybe win a round or two when the time comes. Like basically every other team, the All-Star festivities are a good pause in the season, but not much more than that. Still, expect Filip Forsberg to be selected after getting the short end of the stick two seasons ago, and don't be surprised if Juuse Saros joins him for a third consecutive time.