Will Connor Bedard be the lone Blackhawks All-Star?

The Chicago Blackhawks are not having a good season so far. In fact, they are the second-worst team in the league based on points percentage. Star rookie Connor Bedard has certainly impressed, even drawing high praise from The Great One himself. As a team, though, the Blackhawks definitely could be better.

The Blackhawks have dealt with a lot this season. From losing their top-three defensemen recently to off-ice drama involving a veteran acquisition, it's been a wild start to the year for Chicago. However, there is a more positive event on the horizon with the 2024 NHL All-Star Game approaching.

Each team sends at least one player to the league's midseason showcase. And the Blackhawks certainly have one clear candidate to represent them in Toronto. However, are there any others who have a case? Let's take a look at the team's top candidates to represent Chicago in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Nick Foligno, Jason Dickinson have outside chances

The Blackhawks searched for some veterans in the summer to help Connor Bedard along in his rookie season. They acquired Nick Foligno in a trade with the Boston Bruins and immediately signed him to an extension. So far, he's played extremely well.

The veteran Blackhawks forward has eight goals and 17 points through 33 games. As a result, this puts him on a 20-goal, 43-point pace for the rest of the year. These certainly aren't elite numbers. That said, it'd represent his best statistical full season since 2016-17.

Another player worth mentioning is Jason Dickinson. He has spent the last two seasons with the Blackhawks and is having something of a breakout this year. Dickinson has already set a career-high with 11 goals. His 16 points have him on pace for a career-high 39 points.

Both players have uphill battles ahead of them. However, there is an outside chance that either Nick Foligno or Jason Dickinson could represent the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Philipp Kurashev has emerged this season

Connor Bedard has gone on record a few times this season to praise teammate Philipp Kurashev. When the two have played together, they have played incredibly well. The 24-year-old Swiss star is coming into his own this season and could be a future piece of the Blackhawks' return to glory.

Kurashev has missed some time with injuries this year. That said, he ranks second on the team in points with 19 in 26 games. He is currently on pace for 17 goals and 55 points in 2023-24. Both totals would represent career highs for the Swiss star.

Philipp Kurashev is making his mark on the Blackhawks at the right time. And who knows, he could not only join Connor Bedard in leading Chicago to glory, but he could also join him at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Connor Bedard is an obvious All-Star candidate

And finally, we get to the man of the hour. Connor Bedard is currently the most obvious All-Star candidate for the Chicago Blackhawks. And it isn't particularly close. No disrespect to the other players mentioned. It's that Bedard's case is more cut and dry than theirs is.

Bedard is producing at nearly a point per game in his rookie season. He entered the holiday break with 30 points through his first 33 games. The former Regina Pats star is on pace for 32 goals and 74 points in 2023-24. That would certainly put him near the front of the Calder Trophy race.

The Blackhawks have to be encouraged by what they are seeing from Connor Bedard so far. If he can cap off the first half of the year by claiming a spot in the NHL All-Star Game, that's even better for Chicago.