Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups believes that fans and Damian Lillard will eventually come to an understanding.

Things got a little ugly for some fans when Damian Lillard's trade saga with the Portland Trail Blazers took place. However, head coach Chauncey Billups thinks that those scars will heal in due time.

Overall, it was a bitter ending for the fans who adored Lillard for years. But Billups truly believes that Blazers fans and Damian Lillard will eventually find common ground, according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

“Sooner or later, talks will be had. Emotion will be down and that will heal itself. I really believe that. At the end of the day, what Dame did for the organization has never been done before. He’s gonna go down as the greatest. And also what this organization did for Dame was incredible. They had an incredible two-way relationship for the entire time.”

Lillard is the best Blazers player in franchise history. There really isn't much to debate. During his tenure in Portland, Damian Lillard averaged 25.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. He is also a seven-time NBA All-Star and took home the Rookie of the Year award back in the 2012-13 season.

Although Lillard never did win a ring with the Blazers, he put everything on the line night in and night out. He proved to be a superstar in the league early on in his career and is still considered one of the best point guards in the league.

Hopefully, Chauncey Billups is right about Blazers fans and Damian Lillard reconciling their relationship. Lillard definitely deserves the praise for what his contributions in Portland.