Chauncey Billups is a former NBA guard and current coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. Check out Chauncey Billups' former mansion in Denver.

Chauncey Billups is known for his role in the Detroit Pistons' historic 2004 championship team, taking the NBA Finals MVP honors. The knockdown shooter is also a five-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA player. Nowadays, Billups utilizes his knowledge of the game on the Portland Trail Blazers' sidelines as the head coach.

Given Billups' contributions in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Chauncey Billups' $3 million mansion in Denver, Colorado.

Given that Billups grew up in Denver, it isn't surprising the NBA champion also picked up a property in the area. However, in 2014, Billups decided to retire as a Detroit Piston. Around the same time, the five-time All-Star was also done with his Colorado estate.

In fact, Billups listed the property in the market with an asking price of $3 million. However, there is no record of him being able to sell it.

Here are some photos of Chauncey Billups' $3 million mansion in Denver.

Photos courtesy of: The Baltimore Sun

The home was originally constructed in 2004. The home itself encompasses 9,206 square feet of living space.

It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Furthermore, the home contains plenty of eye-catching features that convinced Billups to pick up the home in the first place. The Colorado mansion features tall ceilings, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a home office, a movie theater, a game room with a pool table and a formal dining area.

In terms of outdoor space, it seems like the property is surrounded by a backyard with enough green spaces ideal for gardening. Moreover, the mansion is situated just beside a lake, providing access for some potential fishing and boating activities.

Billups was one of the biggest stars in the NBA during his playing days. As a result, it isn't surprising that the current Blazers head coach can afford to live in a home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Billups has a net worth of around $45 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chauncey Billups' $3 million mansion in Denver.