Damian Lillard is still on the Portland Trail Blazers as of this story's publication. The superstar guard previously requested a trade to the Miami Heat, however. Although rumors and reports in regards to a Lillard trade have slowed as the offseason has continued on, a Heat-Blazers deal is still very much a strong possibility. If Lillard ends up getting traded to Miami, he would return to battle his old team in Portland on February 27th, per Danny Marang.

The February 27th game in Portland is also the Blazers' only scheduled nationally televised contest, via Marang as well.

The league understands how much interest there will be when Lillard returns to Portland as a member of another team, assuming a trade does come to fruition. Given Lillard's request, it seems likely that a deal will be made at some point. However, the Blazers don't want to trade Lillard without receiving a package that they think is fair.

The X-Factor in a potential Heat-Blazers Damian Lillard trade

Tyler Herro is the most intriguing player Miami will realistically offer in a trade. Obviously, Jimmy Butler and/or Bam Adebayo would draw more interest but neither of those players are expected to be made available.

The problem is that the Blazers reportedly don't have interest in acquiring Herro. Since Herro is the Heat's most valuable trade piece, this certainly makes completing a Lillard trade difficult. Many reports have stated that a third team will need to get involved in order for Lillard to get his wish of joining the Heat.

For now, the Heat and Blazers will continue to engage in talks about a Damian Lillard deal. Most people around the NBA still believe Lillard will join Miami at some point. That said, it may be a while before an official deal is announced.