The hype has seemingly died down after Damian Lillard's massive trade request. The Portland Trail Blazers star requested a trade a few weeks ago, listing the Miami Heat as his preferred destination. Immediately, there was a lot of excitement and anticipation for that inevitable Woj/Shams bomb. However, over the last week or so, talks have slowed down to a halt. Why is that? Well, it seems like the Blazers are not being transparent with their trade demands for Damian Lillard, and that's been frustrating for the Heat, per Chris Haynes.

“Miami’s frustrated w/ how things are moving slowly. Portland’s telling them bring us your best offer. MIA would like to know what Portland wants & MIA isn’t getting that answer. Heat feel like things could be moving quicker if Portland said exactly what they want”

The Heat right now don't have the package the Blazers want (or are unwilling to deal everything), so they want information on what Portland wants. That way, they can try and rope a third team into the mix to add more assets for the trade. That's how trade discussions work most of the time. Given Miami's interest in Lillard, it makes sense for them to try everything to get the star.

However, the Blazers are unwilling to disclose this information, much to the Heat's dismay. Portland is trying to play coy and say that the Heat need to give their best offer… knowing full well that their best offer won't be enough. The Blazers will want to get both Herro and Adebayo, and Miami doesn't want to trade both players.

This scenario is ultimately frustrating for both fanbases. The Heat want to get this trade done as soon as possible so that Damian Lillard can quickly acclimate himself to their culture. Meanwhile, the Blazers just want to get this trade over with so they can go back to rebuilding in peace with their young players. Based on the pace of negotiations… it does look like this will take a long time to find a conclusion, similar to Kevin Durant's request last season.

Buckle up, folks. This will be a bumpy ride filled with twist and turns at every corner.