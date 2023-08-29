The Portland Trail Blazers are in a state of limbo as Damian Lillard trade talks haven’t materialized into a deal just yet. Whether the Blazers deal Lillard to his preferred destination, Miami, remains to be seen.

Lillard unveiled his newest shoe recently that has people talking. Heat star Jimmy Butler did a ‘Dame Time’ tribute that could signal movement on the trade front soon.

Recently the website The Athletic surveyed 1,600 Blazers fans to determine whether their opinion of the former Weber State Wildcat and longtime franchise icon had changed since his trade demands.

What they found was surprising, and a testament to the city’s love for its star guard. Lillard is still loved by the vast majority of Blazers fans.

In total, 62.6% of Blazers fans said that their opinion of Lillard has not changed since the trade requests. A total of 31.5% of fans said they like Lillard less now than they did previously, while small numbers of respondents said they are no longer a fan of the Blazers guard. A smaller sampling of fans said that they like him more, however.

Lillard has averaged 25.2 points over the course of his career in the NBA since being drafted with the sixth overall pick in 2012.

Last season he averaged 32.2 points per game for the Blazers, a career high at age 32.

Lillard’s preferred trade destination is Miami, where Head Coach Erik Spoelstra just led Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and company to the NBA Finals where they fell short against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.