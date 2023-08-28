Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard joined Adidas back in 2014 and the two have been releasing his signature shoe line ever since. Before today, there had been seven shoes released since Lillard's deal was signed with Adidas. However, Adidas announced on Monday that the newest shoe in the Lillard line, the DAME 8 EXTPLY, will become available to purchase on September 1st. Blazers fans everywhere will love the looks of it.

“Adidas Basketball and Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard introduce the DAME 8 EXTPLY, an evolution of the iconic footwear category built for the modern hooper,” The statement on the new shoe said. “Fitted with advanced technology, the DAME 8 EXTPLY represents the next generation of adidas Basketball’s footwear innovation.”

The statement went on to discuss some more in-depth features of the shoe such as design, colors, and more.

“Inspired by Damian’s passion for music, the DAME 8 “EXTPLY” (Extended Play) is a nod to his creative work ethic and desire for greatness,” The statement continued. “Releasing in 4 striking colorways, the DAME 8 EXTPLY carries a consistent design featuring a molded midfoot strap, two-layer heel counter, top loaded y-shaped propulsion plate, bounce pro midsole, and multi-directional, strategic spacing on the outsole.”

This is very exciting news for the Blazers star and Adidas. The shoe will go on sale starting at $130 and will be worn by hoopers all over the country. It will be exciting to see Damian Lillard break out the new shoes when the Blazers season gets going on October 25th against the Los Angeles Clippers, unless a trade happens before the season.