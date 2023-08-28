All remains quiet on the Damian Lillard front. As the Portland Trail Blazers continue refusing to engage the Miami Heat in legitimate trade discussions, though, Jimmy Butler is trying to will that potential blockbuster deal into existence.

After draining a step-back jumper over a helpless young defender at his basketball camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Heat star tapped his wrist a la Lillard's signature “Dame Time” celebration.

Jimmy Butler letting this camper know it's "Dame Time" after this stepback three ⌚️👀 (via jimmybutler/IG)pic.twitter.com/cgrq2H4H7v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2023

Lillard, broadly regarded as the greatest player in Blazers history, requested a trade from his longtime team on July 1st. Reporting quickly emerged that his strong preference was a trade to the Heat, and subsequent actions from agent Aaron Goodwin only drove that point home further.

The NBA ultimately investigated rumors that Lillard would refuse to play for any team but Miami. In a memo sent to all 30 teams, the league office clarified that while Goodwin denied telling teams Lillard would only suit up for Miami, any future public or private comments from either party suggesting as much will be subject to discipline.

Portland and Miami have made no substantive progress in trade talks. Nearly two months after Lillard asked out of the Rose City for South Beach, the Blazers have “expressed no enthusiasm for the Heat's assets,” according recent reporting by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

It's not Dame Time in Miami quite yet. Clearly, that won't stop Butler from acknowledging the hopeful likelihood it will soon come to pass.