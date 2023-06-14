Through the years, there has been a lot of discussion focused on Damian Lillard and whether or not he should request a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. Spending all 11 years of his NBA career in Portland, Lillard has continued to be one of the best players in the entire league, but Portland has struggled in recent years to remain relevant.

Rumors about whether or not Lillard will request a trade this offseason continue to emerge, but ESPN's JJ Redick seems to think that people should start praising the Blazers' star for wanting to stay in Portland instead taking the easy way out and joining another team in a better spot to contend for a title.

“If you are wired a certain way, loyalty is a foundational value in your belief system. Dame, by all accounts, fits that bill,” Redick said on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday. “He's always seemed so content and at peace with where he is at right now. When we talk about loyalty in sports, it barely exists… We should applaud Dame for wanting to win his way. Whether it's realistic or not at this point, I think we should be applauding how he's approached his career and his loyalty to Portland, that city and that franchise.”

Despite all of the talk through the years suggesting that he should join a contending team instead of remaining with the Trail Blazers, Lillard has always shut these talks down by stating he wants to win in Portland. Not only is he sincere with his words, but Lillard has proven time and time again that he does not want to leave.

Now, this is not to say that things will change and he could ultimately have a change of heart should the front office want to take the franchise in a different direction, but even right now, Lillard has continued to say he wants to be at the forefront of Portland's success instead of swapping teams.

A seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA guard with the Trail Blazers, Lillard's future continues to be an unknown, especially with the 2023 NBA Draft approaching. There have been discussions about the New Orleans Pelicans possibly looking to trade up in this year's draft and they are being linked to the Blazers' third overall pick.

Getting Lillard some help this offseason is a must and the Trail Blazers do have some options presenting themselves ahead of one of the most pivotal times of the NBA offseason.