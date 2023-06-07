The Portland Trailblazers have a big offseason ahead of them in order to keep Damian Lillard happy. Regardless of what they do, Stephen A Smith is adamant that it is time for Damian Lillard to leave the Blazers.

"I have been begging Damian Lillard to get the hell out of Portland. You're not winning there, you're not gonna get any free agents to come there. It's just not gonna happen… This is a superstar… He deserves to be in a big market." —Stephen A. Smithpic.twitter.com/HL3v9sIRdk https://t.co/KLAX7cwS4E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 7, 2023

“Who doesn't love the thought of playing with Damian Lillard?…What's the issue? He's in Portland!…You're not getting anybody to come to Portland, so Damian Lillard…you ain't going anywhere!…This is a superstar…it's a crying damn shame that he is in Portland, Oregon…the bottom line is he needs to get the hell out of there!”

Stephen A Smith does not mince any words when spewing his desires for Damian Lillard to leave the Blazers. His main arguments are that the Blazers are just not an attractive destination for free agents or to be able to retain draft picks that turn into good players. Smith believes that if Lillard truly wants to win, it is time for him to leave.

In the end, Damian Lillard might be agreeing with these sentiments from Stephen A Smith with the comments he made earlier this offseason. Lillard stressed that he wants to be with the Blazers, however he is not interested in a rebuild and would be open to being dealt if the Blazers are not going to try and win now.

This will now make for a very interesting offseason as the NBA world watches what the Blazers decide to do with Lillard. If it were all up to Stephen A Smith, Lillard would have been out of Portland a long time ago.