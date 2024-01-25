The NBA Last 2 Minute report is in for Portland's controversial loss to OKC.

The L2M report for the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday is in, and the report says that the officials got it right, sort of, according to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder:

“OKC v Blazers L2M Report says the refs got it right: ‘Brogdon ends his dribble and gets trapped by Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams. He thereafter dribbles again. (An attempt to call a timeout by Coach Billups during this play is neither recognized nor granted by the officials.)'”

While the report says that Brogdon ended his dribble and then dribbled again, therefore committing a double-dribble violation, it acknowledged that Billups' attempted timeout was neither recognized nor granted by the referees, which – in the Blazers' minds – is the crux of the issue.

After the play, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups received two quick technical fouls and was ejected. The Thunder won the game 111-109. The Blazers are protesting the result of the game due to Billups not getting timeout when calling for it.

After the game, Billups talked about the Blazers not being granted a timeout, saying “It's a tough situation. I mean, we've got timeouts. Referees usually are…prepared for that, you know, that instance, that situation. I'm at half court, trying to call a timeout. It's a frustrating play. My guys play too hard for that.”

After the game, lead referee Bill Kennedy addressed the timeout controversy in the postgame pool report:

“The referee in the slot position was refereeing the double team that was right in front of him, which makes it difficult for number one to hear and number two to see a coach request a timeout behind him.”

See the play that sparked the controversy and a Blazers protest here: