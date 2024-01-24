The Blazers coach didn't like how the game went down.

The Portland Trail Blazers played 47:40 of excellent basketball in a 111-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, an evident officiating error cost the Blazers a chance at avenging a 62-point loss to the Thunder earlier this month, as Portland attempted to call a timeout that wasn't granted by the referees down the stretch.

A different angle of Chauncey Billups trying to call a timeout with the Trail Blazers up 109-108 with under 20 seconds remaining vs. the Thunder:

Instead, guard Malcolm Brogdon was called for a double-dribble, Billups was ejected, the Thunder tied the game on a technical free throw, and then hit the game-winner with two seconds left.

After the game, Billups talked about the Blazers not being granted a timeout, saying “It's a tough situation. I mean, we've got timeouts. Referees usually are…prepared for that, you know, that instance, that situation. I'm at half court, trying to call a timeout. It's a frustrating play. My guys play too hard for that”:

"I'm at halfcourt trying to call a timeout. It's a frustrating play. My guys play too hard for that… They didn't deserve for the game to end like that. I feel bad for putting us in that position." Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on his ejection.

The Blazers coach continued, “My guys played amazing. They took the challenge. Came in here, saying all day that we need to demand some respect, based on the way that we've played this team. They blew us out [by] 62 a week and a half ago and we said ‘Listen, you gonna roll or you gonna get rolled on. That's how this game works.' and our guys they rolled today. They played really good, they shared the ball. Defensively, I thought we did a really good job today. We made them earn everything. And I was proud of my team, and they didn't deserve the game to end like that. And I feel bad for putting them in that position. But also, I gotta stand up for my guys. It is what it is, and I'll do it every day of the week.”

The Blazers next take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.