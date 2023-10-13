The Portland Trail Blazers will have to wait on the preseason debut of center Robert Williams III. Williams was traded to the Blazers along with Malcolm Brogdon and multiple picks by the Boston Celtics in exchange for Jrue Holiday, whom the Blazers had acquired in the Damian Lillard trade.

Recently, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups announced that Williams had suffered a “nasty collision” with Jerami Grant at practice in which the two players banged knees, causing Williams to experience soreness, per Sean Highkin. The injury will keep Williams out of the Blazers' against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Williams has yet to make his Portland debut.

It's understandable that the Blazers would be cautious with Robert Williams. The former Celtic has had a history of knee problems that kept him in and out of the Boston lineup during his tenure there.

Still, when he's on the court, Williams can be a very solid rim protector and paint presence at the NBA level. Williams boasts a solid combination of size and athleticism that allows him to be a force on the offensive glass as well as a finisher for lobs. He also has solid quickness for someone his size, allowing him to be relatively switchable on the defensive end when opposing offenses run pick and rolls.

The Blazers are officially in rebuilding mode following the Damian Lillard trade, and at 25 years old, Williams would seem to fit that timeline to a tee. Portland is scheduled to tip off its 2023-24 campaign against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 25.