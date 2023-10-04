The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping for magic this season behind a young core of players that could mesh surprisingly well together. The Blazers added Robert Williams in the offseason but he may be traded to make way for new pieces to the puzzle.

Williams' trade from the Celtics to the Blazers led to a painful reaction from Jayson Tatum of the Celtics.

The Blazers have an incredibly young roster for next year but Coach Chauncey Billups has the wisdom and acumen to help Blazers owner Jody Allen win far more games than expected.

Recently Williams spoke about the acquisition of Portland's newest rookie, top ten pick Scoot Henderson, sharing his thoughts on one remarkable aspect of the former G-Leaguer's game.

“That motherf*cker’s fast!” New Trail Blazers center Robert Williams on his first impressions of Scoot Henderson 🤣 (via @AaronJFentress)pic.twitter.com/Pei5zxlsKl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 4, 2023

The Blazers are coming off of a 27-55 season that disappointed fans, owners, and season ticket holders alike. If Portland is to make it back to the promised land in 2023, or at least somewhere close, they will need better performances from the coaching staff and more resolve during times when the going gets tough.

New center Deandre Ayton is hell-bent on changing the narrative surrounding his brief career with the Phoenix Suns. A motivated Ayton playing hard and playing to win could become one of the best centers in the entire National Basketball Association in 2022 after a playoff performance that left Phoenix fans bewildered to say the very least.

The Blazers are doing their best to change the narrative surrounding their team's 2023 prospects, writing off talk of a “lottery or bust” type season beginning this fall. One thing's for sure that Blazers fans can hang their hats on: Billups has the soul and heart of a winner, and doesn't appear ready to back down anytime soon.