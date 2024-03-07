The Portland Trail Blazers may have rookie point guard Scoot Henderson back in the starting lineup sooner rather than later.
Before the Blazers' 128-120 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Chauncey Billups sounded optimistic about Henderson's progress as he recovers from an adductor strain that he aggravated in the NBA Rising Stars game.
“He's getting close,” said Billups. When asked whether we would see Henderson suit up for the Blazers this weekend, Billups said, “That's the hope. I'm hopeful.”
Henderson was seen doing on-court work during the Blazers pregame on Wednesday for the first time since being injured:
Scoot getting some work in. Billups said a couple minutes ago that he's "getting close" pic.twitter.com/DBF59pBWTC
— Peter Sampson (@PeterSampson) March 7, 2024
In the locker room after the game, Henderson was asked if he was going to suit up for Portland against the Houston Rockets.
“Friday?” replied Henderson, “Hmm….we'll see.”
While it does appear possible that Scoot makes his return against Houston if his body responds well to his ramped up on-court work, it seems more likely that he makes his Blazers return on Saturday night in Portland's home game against the Toronto Raptors.
It would make sense that Billups would reinsert his rookie point guard into the starting lineup when Henderson is able to go.
The Blazers are hoping to get healthy after dealing with significant injuries this season. Fellow guards Shaedon Sharpe and Malcolm Brogdon continue to be out for Portland.
On the season, Henderson is averaging 12.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. After a tough adjustment period to start the season, Henderson had been playing much better for the Blazers before the injury, averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 assists per game since Christmas.