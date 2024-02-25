The Portland Trail Blazers continue to be without starting point guard Scoot Henderson as the team takes on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.
Henderson will miss his second consecutive game for the Blazers coming out of the NBA All-Star break with a left adductor strain. Henderson also sat during Portland's loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups didn't sound worried about the injury before Friday's game. Billups said that it had been a nagging thing and that Henderson tweaked the injury during the Rising Stars challenge at All-Star Weekend. After seeing Henderson labor through a practice, the Blazers decided to be cautious with their prized rookie.
Against Denver, the Blazers didn't replace Henderson in the starting lineup with a guard, instead inserting rookie small forward Kris Murray into the starting lineup. Surrounding Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton with three wings was an interesting wrinkle; albeit one that didn't make much of a difference against the championship-caliber Nuggets.
Murray played 35 minutes against Denver, scoring nine points and hauling in eight rebounds for the Blazers.
Henderson isn't alone on the Blazers' injury report. Shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is still recovering from lower abdominal surgery earlier this month. Malcolm Brogdon continues to be out as he deals with elbow tendonitis. Backup centers Robert Williams III and Moses Brown are both out after having surgery, and rookie Ryan Rupert is out after suffering a right ankle sprain.
Of course, it may help the Blazers to have this many players out as teams begin jockeying for NBA Draft Lottery position. Portland has 15 wins, while the Hornets have 14.