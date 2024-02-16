The Blazers' prized rookie has moved into the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.

The Portland Trail Blazers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night in a 128-91 that would be completely forgettable except for one thing.

Blazers rookie point guard Scoot Henderson has reclaimed his role in the starting lineup for the rest of the season, according to Chauncey Billups.

Before Thursday night's game, Billups told Portland media that he was moving Henderson back into the lineup because “He deserves it. He's just played really well.”

Henderson had a mixed game for the Blazers, scoring 15 points and notching four assists on 5-12 shooting. He also had three turnovers (two of them on back-to-back possessions in the second half as the game was already out of hand).

In the locker room after the game, Henderson spoke about the move:

“I don't think too much was different. Basketball is still going to be basketball at the end of the day, I think. In my mind, the image has been slowing down when I watch film and the mistakes I've been making, I'm less likely to do them over and over again. So, I think the more that I've been learning throughout the season, just definitely keeping that thought in the back of my mind. You know, make a certain pass, make sure I'm dribbling the ball in certain actions as a point guard. Just, make sure I continue to learn the game.”

The Blazers rookie was then asked about the difference going against opposing starters.

“My mindset, every time I get on the court, is I don't really care who's on the other side. Make sure I know my personnel, obviously. But, I think at the end of the day basketball is basketball. The ball's got to go in the hoop and you've got to get stops.”

After a brutal 4-17 shooting game in a Blazers loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 8, Henderson has looked much more like the player that people envisioned when he was selected by Portland with the third overall pick last summer.

In the 31 games since then, Henderson is averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 assists per game. Most impressively, he's shot 36 percent from the 3-point line and 85 percent from the foul line in that stretch while also reducing his turnovers and foul rate.

Now that he'll be starting alongside Anfernee Simons, the focus turns to seeing how well both players can alternate playing off the ball. It will be an interesting wrinkle to the end of the season as the Blazers continue to tinker in the latter half of a rebuilding year.