Can the Blue Jackets persevere through their midseason woes?

The Columbus Blue Jackets are amid a troubling 2023-24 NHL season. The Blue Jackets have accumulated 42 points and sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. Columbus' midseason struggle got steeper with a grim Adam Fantilli injury update following his injury from the Seattle Kraken game.

Adam Fantilli will miss extended time from the Blue Jackets after an untimely injury

Fantilli suffered a calf laceration after he was cut by a skate blade during Jan. 28th's matchup against the Kraken. Thus, the rookie center will be sidelined for eight weeks, per NHL Insider Chris Johnston. Hopefully, Fantilli will have a safe and efficient recovery process.

The 19-year-old has played an important role in Columbus' attack. He has amassed 12 goals, 15 assists, and 27 points during the 2023-24 season. His absence will leave a hole in the Blue Jackets' offense. Yet, his hiatus will give other players on the roster more opportunities to contribute.

Columbus looks to lean on third-year center Cole Sillinger to fill the void. At the time of Fantilli's injury, Sillinger is the team's second most productive center, notching eight goals, 11 assists, and 19 points on the season. He could experience a breakout amid the rookie's absence.

Nevertheless, the Blue Jackets are in desperate need of a spark at the midpoint of the season. The Metropolitan Division will not get any easier to manage, especially with the presence of the top-ranked New York Rangers.

Fortunately, Columbus is coming off an impressive win over the St. Louis Blues. The Blues were on a five-game winning streak before the Blue Jackets ended their run. Can Columbus maintain its momentum and climb the division standings?