How much would the Blues improve by moving this defenseman?

The St. Louis Blues find themselves back in a competitive spot at the midpoint of the 2023-24 season. Thus, the Blues could shake things up ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Veteran defenseman Marco Scandella is at the center of rumors amid the team's potential plans.

The Blues could make a dark-horse move by the NHL trade deadline

St. Louis is on a five-game winning streak. The Blues have accumulated 54 points and sit fourth in the Central Division standings. Thus, the team could be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.

Still, there is a chance St. Louis becomes a seller if they cannot maintain their production. As a result, the player who could most likely be traded is Marco Scandella, as explained by NHL Trade Rumors' Michael DeRosa (h/t The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford).

While Scandella's stats are not the most exciting, he would provide a valuable presence to a team needing additional depth.

“The 33-year-old may not fetch a lot, but as a third-pair player who can play on the penalty kill, he could yield the Blues as high as a third-round draft pick,” Rutherford said.

The 33-year-old defenseman has amassed five points, two goals, and three assists so far during the 2023-24 season. The Blues' plans ahead of the deadline could rapidly change, so there is a good chance they could keep Scandella on the roster. Perhaps his veteran presence bodes well for St. Louis.

Nevertheless, the Blues retain one goal: to win. If the team can keep up its hot streak, its roster decisions will become crystal clear.