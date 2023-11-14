It's not getting any better for the Blue Jackets, who now have to move forward without Jack Roslovic for the next several weeks.

The Columbus Blue Jackets just got hit with a painful update regarding Jack Roslovic's status, as the forward is expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks after suffering a lower-body injury in a 4-3 (shootout) road loss to the New York Rangers last Sunday, as reported by the league's official website.

Roslovic, who has already been placed on the injured reserve, will be missed by the Blue Jackets, who are in the middle of an awful campaign. (The loss to the Rangers was Columbus' fifth in a row.) They will have to find a way to end that slump minus one of their most reliable players in Roslovic, who is currently tied for second on the team with eight points (two goals and six assists).

With Roslovic sidelined for a considerable amount of time, the Blue Jackets will have to ask for more on offense, in particular, from their healthy players. Boone Jenner and Adam Fantilli will feel more pressure to deliver as the top guns of Columbus' offense which is averaging just 2.73 goals for per contest. Jenner and Boone have nine points each so far in the 2023-24 NHL regular season. Defenseman Ivan Provorov also has nine points, all coming from assists.

Speaking of blue liners, the Blue Jackets also recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the AHL amid Roslovic's injury.

The Blue Jackets will look to end their slump this Tuesday when they welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Roslovic is on the last year of his current extension deal that he signed for $8 million with Columbus in 2022.