Columbus Blue Jackets rookie Adam Fantilli said that he is disappointed with the team's performance amid a five-game losing streak.

The Columbus Blue Jackets lost their fifth-straight game on Sunday against the New York Rangers, and they were 11 seconds away from a win before Alexis Lafreniere scored to tie the game. Blue Jackets rookie Adam Fantilli expects the team to perform better, despite the low expectations from the outside regarding the young team.

“We have a young team, but that does not batter,” Adam Fantilli said, according to Sean O'Leary of theScore. “I hate losing. I never want to lose. I don't want to get used to losing. I'm not happy about it. I'm not happy about the series of losses we've had. I want to be able to fix it. I want to do my part in being able to fix that. We're a young team, but we're extremely skilled, and I think we have (the ability to play) a lot better than we're showing.”

The Blue Jackets sit at 4-7-4, tied for last place in the Eastern Conference with the Ottawa Senators. Columbus is 1-5-4 in its last 1- games.

Adam Fantilli is expected to be a building block for the long-term future after being selected in the first round of the NHL draft this year, and he has showed promise, despite the rough stretch of play from the Blue Jackets overall. However, it appears that Fantilli wants the team as a whole to perform better and surprise some people by winning this year.

Even though the Blue Jackets are down in the standings, they are four points out of a playoff spot in the tight Eastern Conference. A stretch of good play could see them shoot up the standings if they can turn things around relatively soon.

The Blue Jackets will look to bounce back from the loss to the Rangers on Tuesday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have also struggled this season.