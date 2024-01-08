The Columbus Blue Jackets head north of the border as they face the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Islanders prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Blue Jackets enter the game at 13-19-9 on the year, in last place in the Metropolitan division. they have struggled as of late, losing seven of their last ten games. Last time out they faced the Minnesota Wild. The Blue Jackets struck first, but Matt Boldy would tie it up on the power play, making it 1-1 at the end of one. In the second, the Blue Jackets scored just 17 seconds into the period, but once again Matt Boldy scored on the power play to tie it up. Cole Sillinger would get his third goal of the game in the third period, but the Wild tied it once again, and they would go on to win it in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Jets come into the game at 26-9-4 on the year, good for first in the Central Division. They have recorded points now in 12 straight games. Last time out, they faced the Coyotes. The Jets dominated the game overall. They scored in the first period to take the 1-0 lead and then would add to it in the second on a Nikolaj Ehlers goal. After the Coyotes made it a one-goal game, Cole Perfetti scored to make the lead two again heading into the third. They would add three more in the third period, coming away with a 6-2 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Jets Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +190

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Jets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets are 19th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.05 goals per game this year. Boone Jenner could be back for this game. He has played in just 29 games this year and scored 13 times, which is tied for the team lead. He also had five assists, while scoring three goals on the power play. Tied with Jenner leading in goals is Kirill Marchenko. Marchenko comes in with 13 goals and nine assists, good for 22 points. That ranks him fourth on the team. Further, he has scored five times on the power play this year. The team leader in points this year is Johnny Gaudreau. He comes in with seven goals and 18 assists this year, good for 25 points. He has a goal and eight assists on the power play.

Gaudreau is tied with Zach Werenski this year in points. He comes in with a goal and 24 assists this year. The 24 assists leads the team as he adds production from the blue line. Meanwhile, Adam Fantilli comes in with 11 goals and 13 assists this year. He has 24 total points, but just two on the power play, with one goal and one assist the power play this year.

The power play has been a struggle for the Blue Jackets, as they sit 25th in the NHL with a 14.9 percent conversion rate this year. They sit 20th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, with an 80.2 percent success rate.

Elvis Merzlikins comes into the game expecting to start in this one. He is 7-8-6 on the year with a 3.25 goals-against average and a,907 save percentage. Last time out he played just one period before being injured, and has struggled some in the last month. He had a .905 save percentage in December, but he went 2-0-3 in the month overall.

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets enter the game sitting 10th in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.38 goals per contest. Kyle Connor is the leading scorer on the team in terms of goals, coming in with 17 goals on the year. He is still on IR with an injury though. Still, the Jets have done well without him. Mark Scheifele led the team in points this year while being second in goals. He comes in with 14 goals and 26 points this year, good for 40 total points. Meanwhile, he has four goals and six assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Ehlers is also stepping up. He is second on the team in points this year, while also being tied for second in goals. He has 14 goals this year with 17 assists, good for 31 total points on the year. The Jets also get help from the blue line on offense, in the form of Josh Morrissey. Morrissey has six goals this year with 24 assists, good for his 30 points on the year. He also has a goal and seven assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Jets have two other guys with over ten goals this year. Both Nico Niederreiter and Cole Perfetti come into the game with 12 goals on the season.

The Jets have struggled on the power play this year. They sit 23rd in the NHL with just 21 goals and a 17.6 percent conversion rate. They have also struggled on the penalty kill, with a 75.2 percent success rate.

The Jets will most likely be sending Connor Hellebuyck to the net today for the start. He is 20-6-3 on the year with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. Hellebuyck has been amazing. He has not lost a game in regulation since November 30th. Since then, he has allowed more than two goals in a game just one time and has been blown .920 in save percentage just twice. Since the start of December, he is 10-0-2 in goal.

Final Blue Jackets-Jets Prediction & Pick

Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets have been surging. Since beating Chicago 3-1 on December 2, they have lost one time in regulation. Shockingly, that was a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks. They faced a goalie who was amazing in that game and could not find the back of the net. They will not be facing that in this game. It could be a lower-scoring game, which will be needed if the Blue Jackets are going to get a win, but with the Jets being at home, where they have not lost since December 1st, do not expect the upset.

Final Blue Jackets-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (+108)