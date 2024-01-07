Marc-Andre Fleury has tied Patrick Roy in a key all-time stat category.

The Minnesota Wild are 17-17 on the season and rank near the bottom of the Western Conference's Central Division.

Recently Coach John Hynes' team was hit with a pair of tough injury updates on Kirill Kaprizov and goalie Filip Gustavsson. With a goaltending milestone looming, Wild netminder Marc-Andre Fleury received incredible praise from Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche legend Patrick Roy.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Wild goalie has a 6-8-2 record on the season, far from a vintage performance from the Sorel, Quebec born longtime NHL star.

On Saturday, the Wild knocked off the Columbus Blue Jackets by a final score of 4-3 as Fleury stopped 25 of 28 shots.

His performance earned him a win, and another piece of National Hockey League history in the process.

Fleury Ties Roy for Second All-Time

Reporter Frank Seravalli revealed the news on X with a post about Fleury's record-setting performance.

The Wild netminder now has 551 wins all-time. That number tied Roy and places him in a deadlock for second place in NHL history behind former New Jersey Devils star Martin Brodeur.

With his 551st win, #mnwild netminder Marc-Andre Fleury moves into a tie with Patrick Roy for second all-time. Only one goaltender in the history of the NHL has more: Martin Brodeur. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 7, 2024

Fleury began his NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003 and moved on to Las Vegas during the 2017-2018 season.

He's a three-time Stanley Cup Champion who was selected by Las Vegas in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Gustavsson's Injury Opens Door for Fleury

With Gustavsson on the injured list, Fleury has taken over in net for the Wild and recaptured some of his old school magic.

Now 39 years old, Fleury has played competitive hockey in net when called upon this season for Minnesota.

The hope now is that he can continue the hot streak in pursuit of Brodeur, who reached the 551 win mark in less games than it took Roy.

Brodeur amassed 691 wins in his NHL career, far and away the top mark in NHL history among all goaltenders to ever play in the league.