The Toronto Blue Jays are hanging tough in the playoff race, as they trail the Texas Rangers by 1.5 games in the AL Wild Card standings at the time of writing. It hasn't been smooth sailing at all for the Blue Jays, as two of their best position players, Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman, are currently on the injured list after suffering a quad and finger injury, respectively. But Davis Schneider, the versatile infielder, has performed at a level that hasn't made the Blue Jays miss Bichette and Chapman to as much of a degree as they could have.

Schneider, an infielder who spent most of his 2023 season in Triple-A, has been such a godsend for the Blue Jays ever since the team called him up in early August. And on Friday night, in a 13-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies, the 24-year old continued to rake, hitting a run-scoring double.

In doing so, Davis Schneider solidified his case for best MLB debut ever with an epic 15-game stretch for the Blue Jays. Per OptaSTATS, Schneider now has a 1.379 OPS in the first 15 games of his career, the highest for anyone in big league history over their first 15 games in the modern era (minimum 40 plate appearances).

And it's not like Schneider is fluking his way towards his incredible numbers. Sure, some regression to the mean will come soon, but his plate discipline stats show that he may be an everyday piece for the Blue Jays for years to come. He's also carried over his incredible output from Triple-A, showcasing his incredible tools at the plate.

Moreover, Davis Schneider isn't just contributing at the plate. He has also been a positive presence for the Blue Jays on the field, and his versatility has also been of help to the team. He has played as a third baseman, shortstop, and as a left fielder, giving him an all encompassing experience in his brief MLB career thus far. To that end, he has tallied 1.5 WAR (per Fangraphs) — an insane number given how little he has played. For someone the Blue Jays drafted in the 28th round of the MLB Draft six years ago, this is simply remarkable.