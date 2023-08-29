The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

The Blue Jays have called up infielder Mason McCoy as a corresponding move, according to Matheson.

This has been a brutal two-day stretch of injury updates for the Blue Jays. The team recently found out that third baseman Matt Chapman would be going on the injured list with a finger injury.

Both Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman have been on the injured list before in this season as well. The first time for Chapman was when he initially hurt his finger. Now, it is because he re-aggravated it during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Bichette also left Sunday's game against the Guardians with his injury. He went on the injured list shortly before the trade deadline due to right patellar tendinitis.

This is rough timing for the Blue Jays, as they need every win they can get to keep pace with the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers in the American League wild card race. Toronto is currently 2.5 games back of the Rangers and Astros for a playoff spot, and now the Blue Jays will be without both starters on the left side of the infield.

Both of Bichette and Chapman have been key parts of the Blue Jays this season. It will be a tough task to make a playoff spot with both of them out, and they will have to hope they can get one or both of them back in a short amount of time.