The Toronto Blue Jays are slowly falling back in the AL Wild Card race and were handed a crushing blow on Sunday, with Matt Chapman leaving early with a finger injury. Well, just a day later, the team has placed their third baseman on the 10-day IL, per MLB Trade Rumors.

This is honestly a brutal situation for the Jays because Chapman is a massive part of this team and he already missed time earlier this month after hurting his finger while lifting weights. While Chapman has cooled off offensively in recent months, the 30-year-old is an important piece for Toronto as a leader in the clubhouse, too.

In 125 games in 2023, Chapman is hitting .248 with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs while slugging .431. The finger was reaggravated during an at-bat versus Cleveland. Hopefully, he's only out for about 10 days, but it could be longer, too. The organization called up Ernie Clement from Triple-A to replace Chapman on the roster for the time being.

To make matters worse, Bo Bichette also left Sunday's contest early due to quadriceps tightness. He's listed as day-to-day and just recently returned from a knee sprain.

The Blue Jays are 2.5 games back of the last Wild Card spot and have gone just 4-6 in their last 10 outings. John Schneider's squad is batting only .240 in the month of August and has dropped four of their last five. Things are looking very grim for Toronto and if Bichette ends up missing more time as well, this ball club is in serious trouble.