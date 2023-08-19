The Toronto Blue Jays activated star shortstop Bo Bichette from the injured list Saturday and also designated Paul DeJong for assignment. Later in the day, Toronto received a crucial George Springer injury update, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

“George Springer ‘jammed his left ankle pretty good' on Wednesday in Toronto. John Schneider says he’s available today off the bench and the #BlueJays don’t expect an IL stint…,” Matheson shared on Twitter.

The Blue Jays are currently competing for an AL Wild Card spot. They technically still have a chance to win the AL East, but are in third place and sitting 8.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles as of this story's publication. Still, with a legitimate opportunity to clinch a playoff berth via the wild card, the Blue Jays will need Springer on the field.

Blue Jays: George Springer's 2023 season

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

George Springer has dealt with injury concerns throughout the 2023 season. The 33-year-old outfielder hasn't performed at an elite level by any means when healthy, but is still a productive member of the Blue Jays' lineup. Overall, he's currently slashing .257/.324/.391 with a .715 OPS and 14 home runs.

One key attribute Springer offers to the ball club aside from on-field talent is veteran leadership. He's played a pivotal role for playoff teams in the past and will help Toronto from a mental standpoint during the postseason, assuming they are able to lock up a spot in October.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Blue Jays as they are made available.