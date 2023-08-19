After missing nearly three weeks with a knee injury, All-Star Bo Bichette is finally back with the Toronto Blue Jays. That also resulted in the team making another roster move.

The Jays have activated Bichette from the IL while designating trade deadline addition Paul DeJong for assignment. Toronto acquired the veteran infielder from the St. Louis Cardinals just a day after Bichette hurt his knee.

DeJong, 30, was absolutely brutal at the plate during his brief stint north of the border. He hit just .068 with three hits in 44 at-bats, striking out 18 times and failing to draw a single walk. Things couldn't have gone any worse for DeJong with the Blue Jays. It's not too surprising they're parting ways, to be honest. Regardless, he is a respectable defender who could be a nice pickup for a contender looking for more infield depth as postseason baseball nears.

As for Bichette, he exited early on July 31st against the Baltimore Orioles after rounding first base and feeling pain in his knee. The Blue Jays have gone 8-8 without their best player. Despite missing 16 games, Bichette still leads the AL in hits with 144, sitting three above former teammate Marcus Semien.

The 25-year-old is also slashing .321 with 17 home runs, 25 doubles, and 59 RBI. Bichette is the heartbeat of this lineup and returns at the perfect time as Toronto now sits a half-game back of the Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

Let's hope he can provide the ball club with a much-needed boost.