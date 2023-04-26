Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was removed from their game against the Chicago White Sox in the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday after getting hit by a pitch in the hand.

He was taken in for X-rays which came back negative. The Blue Jays announced Springer had a right-hand contusion. If he is to miss a significant amount of time it would be a devastating blow for a Toronto team that has its eyes on an AL East title.

In 25 games this season Springer has a slash line of .216/.283/.323 with three home runs, nine RBIs and four stolen bases. Injuries have put a damper on Springer’s career, as he has played just one season with over 140 games in his 10-year career.

He played in 133 games last season, his most since 2018. He was selected to his fourth all-star game. The Blue Jays signed Springer to a six-year, $150 million deal before the 2021 season with aspirations of championship-contending seasons.

They got a small glimpse of it last year, reaching the postseason with a 92-win regular season. The Blue Jays were swiftly eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Seattle Mariners, blowing an 8-1 lead in the process.

Springer may not miss that much time, but regardless he and the Blue Jays should feel lucky any injury that occurred to him happened early in the season. Though the Blue Jays surely want George Springer in the lineup and healthy as much as possible, they’ll trade an injured May for a fully healthy October if they absolutely have to.