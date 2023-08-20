The Toronto Blue Jays have amassed a 3.68 ERA, which is narrowly ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the best in baseball. That remarkable accomplishment has been done in the midst of Alek Manoah's colossal and inexplicable struggles. The 2022 Cy Young contender was recently demoted to the minor leagues for the second time this season. Things are taking a perplexing turn yet again.

Despite being optioned to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Aug. 11, Manoah has yet to pitch and remains in Toronto. It seems practical to give him as many chances as possible to rediscover his confidence and mechanics. However, the team is still deciding how it wants to proceed. Jays manager John Schneider did his best to explain the organization's mindset.

“The Blue Jays are trying to ‘figure out the right time physically, I think, in terms of delivery and things like that,' Schneider says, for when he’ll start to pitch in AAA Buffalo,” MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reported Saturday.



Asked Schneider if this is a shorter version of earlier this season in Dunedin, when Manoah worked on things first off to the side. He said yes, it’s kind of similar. That said… Manoah is next in line if the #BlueJays need an arm. This is more interesting than I expected. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 19, 2023

Oddly enough, Manoah would apparently be right back on the MLB roster should the need arise for another pitcher. Ambiguity in the month of August is never a good sign. Fans crave clarity during the final stretch of the season, especially when their team is fighting for its postseason life.

Alek Manoah has been unrecognizable in 19 starts this season, tallying a 5.87 ERA and 59 walks in 19 starts. He was sent down to the rookie-level Florida Complex League back in June in an attempt to fix the issue, but clearly his problems are persisting.

Whether its mechanical, physical or mental, this fall from grace has been gut-wrenching for Blue Jays fans to watch. Management must prepare a definitive course of action fast. Otherwise, this troubling situation becomes even more muddied.