The Toronto Blue Jays are sending Alek Manoah back to the minor leagues for the second time in the 2023 MLB season. Alek Manoah has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Toronto has called up pitcher Hagen Danner, who will replace Manoah on the roster during the Blue Jays' playoff push.

Manoah had been back in the majors for the last five weeks. The right-hander made six starts over that span, posting a 4.91 ERA in 29.2 innings. Manoah took the loss Thursday before being sent down, giving up four runs in four innings to the Cleveland Guardians.

Toronto first sent Manoah down to the minors after his ERA rose to 6.36 on June 5. It was a stunning start for a Cy Young candidate, who finished last year with a 2.24 ERA. In 19 starts this season, Manoah is 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP. He has just 79 strikeouts compared to 59 walks.

Danner had a 3.81 ERA at Triple-A.

Manoah had been part of a six-man rotation since Hyun Jin Ryu returned from Tommy John surgery at the start of the month. Toronto seems content to go with Ryu, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Yusei Kikuchi in the rotation down the stretch. Gausman has been the Blue Jays ace, posting a 3.04 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.

The Blue Jays are seven games out of first place in the AL East. Toronto is currently in the playoff picture. The Blue Jays have a 1.5-game lead ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the final AL wild-card spot.

Toronto is 6-3 since the 2023 MLB trade deadline.