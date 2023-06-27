The Toronto Blue Jays sent starting pitcher Alek Manoah to the Florida Complex League after struggling mightily this season, hoping he would be able to rebuild his confidence, and those struggles continued in Manoah's first game action since being sent down.

Manoah pitched 2.2 innings, giving up 10 hits and 11 runs against the FCL Yankees on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, this got the attention of MLB fans on Twitter, specifically Yankees fans. As expected, Yankees fans absolutely roaster Alek Manoah, and some frustrated Blue Jays fans chimed in as well. Let's get to some of the reactions.

pic.twitter.com/vJQwkLDHri — Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateMLB) June 27, 2023

OHHHHH WHATS FOR LUNCH TODAY FOLKS??? pic.twitter.com/qyv3BLXK9Y — hoodierob.csv (@good4robb) June 27, 2023

“You really hate to see this. Rookie ball Yanks just absolutely abused Alek Manoah lmfao” wrote @DanAlanRourke.

“MANOAH HAS GIVEN 5 RUNS IN A ROOKIE BALL GAME WHAT THE F***” wrote @Jram2TBJ.

“Roderick Arias was one of the Yankees' most highly-touted international free agents, and he just belted a HR off of Alek Manoah. You read that correctly; Alek Manoah gave up a HR to an 18-year-old,” wrote @RyanGarciaESM.

Garcia added more after seeing who was playing for the Yankees' FCL team.

“The FCL Yankees started five players born in 2004 or later. I was born on October 4th, 2004. Alek Manoah got lit up by RyanGarciaESM-aged teenagers,” wrote @FiresideYankees.

Perhaps the funniest tweet came from a Yankees fan who predicted the Roderick Arias home run back when Manoah got sent down. Here is the original tweet:

Roderick Arías off Alek Manoah in the FCL back fields pic.twitter.com/RyoTNzqw1T — Hoodie Maybin (@HoodieMaybin) June 6, 2023

The fan took a moment to bask in his prediction coming true.

“i don't think i can ever top this tweet, it's truly my magnum opus, just legitimately unreal” wrote @HoodieMaybin.

He added one more Tweet after, regarding the Roderick Arias home run.

“I would legitimately pay any amount of money to see the video of Roderick Arias hitting a home run off Alek Manoah,” wrote @HoodieMaybin.

Hopefully for Manoah's sake, he can rebound and make it back to MLB. It appears he has a lot of work to do as he did not get off to a good start in his rookie ball stint.