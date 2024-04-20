The Blue Jays and Padres meet for the finale in San Diego! It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Padres prediction and pick.
Game 2 of the series is Saturday night as Jose Berrios goes up against Randy Vasquez. Vasquez will make his first start in a Padres uniform after coming to San Diego from New York in the Juan Soto trade.
The Blue Jays are (11-9) on the season, placing them third in the tough AL East Division. They won Game 1 last night after they stormed out to a quick five-run lead, and held on from there. Justin Turner returned to Petco Park, where he torched the Padres for years as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and smashed a homer run in his first at-bat of the series. Yariel Rodriguez pitched a solid four innings striking out seven hitters. The Jays now look to win the series on the road tonight with a chance at a sweep on Sunday.
San Diego is (11-11) on the year, placing them second in the NL West. Believe it or not, the Friars are just one game back of the Dodgers for the division lead. Every team in the division has gotten off to a decent start outside of the (4-15) Colorado Rockies. However, the Dodgers being only two games over .500 isn't what anyone expected. The season is still very young, and the Padres being within reach is a good sign. They need to try and even the series at one against a good Toronto team, with a chance at winning the series on Sunday.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Padres Odds
Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline: +104
San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline: -122
Over: 8 (+100)
Under: 8 (-122)
How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Padres
Time: 4:10 ET/1:10 PT
TV: MLB TV, Sportsnet (Canada)
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
On the bump for the finale will be Chris Bassitt. The right-hander is one of the better pitchers in the game and has to start the season pitching against a gauntlet of teams, including his Padres squad. He started the season facing the Rays, Astros, Mariners, and Yankees lineups. He's (2-2) with a 4.03 ERA in 22.1 innings. Bassitt has allowed 10 earned runs but has K'd up 22 hitters, which is tied for 37th in the league. However, on the road, the 35-year-old is (0-2) with a 7.71 ERA and eight earned runs allowed. Bassitt will step into a pitcher's ballpark, which should give him the advantage of giving the Jays a chance at a quality start.
Turner is leading the offense batting .345 on the season. The next best average among starters is Cavan Biggio, who is hitting .275 on the year. Both Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are hitting under .240 on the year and George Springer is at .219. You would expect this lineup to figure it out soon. Just as they did in Game 1 of the series, the Jays need to attack early in the game which will allow Bassitt to feel more comfortable out there on the mound.
Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win
Starting for the Friars on Sunday will be San Diego's own Joe Musgrove. The right-hander is off to a rough start to the year but does pitch much better at home. At Petco Park this year, Musgrove is (1-2) with a 5.17 ERA. On the road, which includes Seoul, South Korea, Musgrove has allowed eight runs in just 8.2 innings. He is coming off a quality start against the Milwaukee Brewers where he allowed three runs. He is due for a clean start and it could come against an offense that is struggling to get on base consistently.
Tatis Jr. (.289) leads the Padres offense in almost every offensive category. Only Jackson Merrill (.329) and Jurickson Profar (.296) have higher batting averages at the moment, but the rising star leads the team with six home runs, 14 RBIs, 44 total bases, 24 hits, an OPS of .909, and a WAR already at 1.1. Merrill is turning heads as well in the early stints of his career. Leading the team in batting average, Merrill is playing a position he isn't used to. It seems he is made for center field with how well he is playing out there. If the young core can continue to produce for the Padres, then there are only good signs ahead.
Xander Bogaerts is going through a rough stretch. He has a lagging wrist injury that may be affecting him at the plate. He is batting just .190 at the moment. With how well the Padres are playing without his contributions, they know that once he starts to get going the offense will get even hotter. SD is tied for 4th in the MLB in runs scored at 110.
Final Blue Jays-Padres Prediction & Pick
This should be a great contest on a hot day in San Diego. I can see either side winning, but it will be a close contest. Take the Blue Jays to cover the spread on the road.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Blue Jays-Padres Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-194)