Darvin Ham is a former NBA player and the current head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Let's take a look at Darvin Ham's net worth in 2023.

He was also a former professional basketball player who played in the NBA for teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and the Detroit Pistons. Ham has won two NBA championships, one as a player and the second as an assistant coach. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Darvin Ham's net worth in 2023.

Darvin Ham was born on July 23, 1973, in Saginaw, Mich.. He went to Saginaw High School.

After graduating from high school, Ham decided to commit to Texas Tech. He played for three seasons for the Red Raiders. In a Red Raiders uniform, Ham accumulated averages of 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Ham's popularity grew when the 6-foot-7 forward pulled off a slam dunk that completely destroyed the backboard in the 1996 NCAA Tournament. Thanks to the dunk, the Red Raiders gained all the momentum to end the game with a 92-73 victory over UNC which propelled them to a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

Darvin Ham's playing career in the NBA

After graduating from Texas Tech, Ham declared for the 1996 NBA Draft. However, not a single team selected him on draft night.

Nevertheless, Ham was signed by the Nuggets as a free agent. He put up 2.3 points per outing. After 35 games, Ham was traded to the Indiana Pacers and suited up only for a single game before joining the Washington Wizards for the 1997-98 season.

Ham had his longest NBA team tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks. He suited up in 134 games across three seasons for the franchise. Ham averaged 4.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

After a respectable stint with the Bucks, Ham joined the Atlanta Hawks for a single season. A season later, Ham played for two seasons with the Detroit Pistons, where he won his first and only NBA championship as a player. Ham was part of the Pistons squad that pulled off the upset against a heavily favored Los Angeles Lakers team.

As per Hoops Hype, Ham earned a total of nearly $6.9 million from his NBA career as a player.

Darvin Ham's overseas basketball career

After a stint with the Washington Wizards, Ham was forced to play overseas to continue his playing career. In 1999, he joined CB Granada, which was dissolved in 2012. Ham used his stint there to propel him back to the NBA.

In 2006, after his final NBA stint with the Detroit Pistons, Ham joined the Talk N' Text Phone Pals of the Philippine Basketball Association and played as an import. Ham only suited up for three games. Ham posted 16.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from the field overall.

It's not known how much Ham exactly received from his stint with Talk N' Text. However, based on a report by ESPN, PBA imports can earn as much as $40,000 in monthly allowance.

Darvin Ham's NBA D-League/G-League career

After a stint in the Philippines, Ham was initially in the Dallas Mavericks' preseason roster but was cut from the team. As a result, he opted to play for the Albuquerque Thunderbirds, which is now known as Cleveland Charge today.

In the 2007-08 season, Ham played 43 games for the Thunderbirds. He averaged 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per outing.

However, midway through the season, Ham was traded to the Austin Toros. It's uncertain how much Ham made for his stint in the NBA D-League. However, he made at least $13,000 or as much as $25,000, depending on his type of contract.

Darvin Ham coaching in the NBA D-League/G-League

After Ham's stint with the Austin Toros, he returned to the Thunderbirds organization as an assistant coach in 2008. In Ham's first two seasons with the team as an assistant coach, the Thunderbirds had a compiled record of 42-58.

In 2010, Ham was promoted to head coach by the front office. At the same time, the franchise rebranded itself as the New Mexico Thunderbirds.

With Ham at the helm, the Thunderbirds had a 20-30 record. It's unknown how much exactly Ham earned from his D-League coaching stint. However, Ham's salary should be below six figures.

Darvin Ham becomes an NBA assistant coach

Despite posting a losing stint in his head-coaching debut in the NBA D-League, Ham managed to earn an assistant-coaching job under Mike Brown's Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA champion was hired by the Lakers then as an assistant coach, particularly in terms of player development.

In his first season, the Lakers had a 41-25 record to open their title defense. However, they fell to the eventual Western Conference champion Oklahoma City Thunder in five games. A season later, the Lakers added stars Dwight Howard and Steve Nash to their roster. Despite championship expectations, the Lakers only crawled to the playoffs with a 45-37 record, as they were swept in the first round by the eventual Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs.

After a pair of seasons with the Lakers, Ham joined Mike Budenholzer's coaching staff in Atlanta. With the help of Ham, the Hawks became a playoff fixture making four consecutive appearances in the postseason. This included an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2015 before they were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2018, Ham followed Budenholzer to Milwaukee. As an assistant coach, Ham helped the team clinch the best record in the East in consecutive seasons. Furthermore, he was also part of the squad that brought the franchise its first NBA championship in 50 years.

Darvin Ham becomes Lakers head coach

Following the firing of Frank Vogel from the Lakers, the organization decided to bring in Ham. Given that none of the details of the deal were disclosed, it's unknown how much salary Ham is raking in as the head coach of the Lakers. However, sources claim that his paycheck is within the $3 million to $5 million range.

In his first season as the head coach, Ham surpassed expectations by coaching the Lakers to a 43-39 record. Guided by Ham, the Lakers took care of business against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Play-In Tournament, 108-102 before making a deep run to a Western Conference Finals appearance. However, the Lakers were swept by the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Darvin Ham's net worth in 2023?