The St. Louis Blues nearly traded veteran defenseman Torey Krug to the Philadelphia Flyers. It was a deal that would’ve shaken up the roster a bit, with defenseman Travis Sanheim and center Kevin Hayes due to come back the other way. In the end, Krug vetoed the trade through the use of his no-trade clause.

Krug remains a member of the St. Louis Blues, and that was by design. The 32-year-old defenseman recently told reporters why he made the choice to stay with the organization. “I think I want to be part of this room, love playing for this city and wearing the Bluenote,” Krug said, via NHL.com.

The veteran blueliner did mention that his family played a role in the decision as well. But the biggest factor in the decision is simply his love for the Blues and his teammates in St. Louis. “At the end of the day, like I said, I want to be here and wear the Note. We have a great locker room here, a great feeling in the room this year. I think we can turn it around quick,” Krug said, via NHL.com.

The 32-year-old veteran’s decision didn’t prevent the Flyers and Blues from working something else out. St. Louis acquired Hayes a few days after Krug’s veto in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

The Blues and Flyers do play each other this upcoming season. Philadelphia travels to St. Louis on January 15, 2024, for a midseason clash. It’ll certainly be interesting to see how both teams are doing at that point. And it’ll be interesting to see how the players involved in this failed trade approach this game.