The Philadelphia Flyers are trying to find a new home for Kevin Hayes this offseason and seemed to be on the verge of a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, but now the trade is in limbo and effectively dead right now because of one player. That would be Blues defenseman Torrey Krug, who won't waive his no-trade clause for a trade to Philadelphia, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic.

TSN's Darren Dreger says the Flyers are “looking for another option for Krug” and are “definitely exploring all options.” But as of right now, the “original deal is basically dead.”

The original trade was supposed to send Hayes and Travis Sanheim to the Blues, per The Athletic. Philly was planning on retaining a “significant” amount of Hayes' $7.14 million cap hit for the next three seasons. Torrey Krug and a first-round pick would then go to the Blues, but the defenseman doesn't want to go to a rebuilding situation. The 32-year-old signed a seven-year deal with St. Louis in 2020 after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Boston Bruins.

Philadelphia is in rebuild mode after missing the playoffs for a third season in a row. The Flyers recently totally shook up their front office, hiring Keith Jones as president of hockey operations and Daniel Briere as general manager. John Tortorella has been the head coach for one season.

The Flyers are also working on a Tony DeAngelo trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, but that trade also recently “hit a snag.” Philly already traded Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this offseason.

The Blues missed the playoffs in a disappointing 2022-23 season. Hayes has been in Philly for the last four seasons and scored 54 points this past year.