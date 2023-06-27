After days of negotiations, the St. Louis Blues have finally acquired forward Kevin Hayes from the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Kevin Weekes. The Flyers will retain half of Hayes' salary and receive a sixth-round pick in next year's draft for Hayes.

The two sides reportedly had a deal in place that would have sent Hayes and defenseman Travis Sanheim to the Blues in exchange for fellow defenseman Torrey Krug, but Krug did not want to waive his no-trade clause. The Flyers are expected to explore another trade for Krug.

Hayes signed a seven-year contract worth $50 million in the summer of 2019 and has three years remaining on the deal. He had his best season as a Flyer last year, recording 54 points on 18 goals and 36 assists.

Hayes' best season of his nine-year career came in 2018-19 with the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets. He had a career-high 55 points on 19 goals and 36 assists. He scored a career-high 25 goals the season before with the Rangers.

The Blues missed the playoffs last season for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in 2019. They finished with 81 points.

This likely won’t be the only move for the Flyers as they try to revamp and rebuild their roster under new general manager Daniel Briere.

Kevin Hayes gives the Blues another veteran forward with both leadership and playoff experience, while the Flyers dump some salary and gain another draft pick to use in the future. This may not be the last move both teams make with each other this offseason.