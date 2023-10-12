The St. Louis Blues go on the road to take on the Dallas Stars for the first game of the season. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Blues-Stars prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Blues finished last season 37-38-7, and missed out on the playoffs. Four players on their team collecred at least 65 points on the team. Jordan Kyrou led the team with 73 points on the season. He scored 37 goals, and assisted on 36 more. Pavel Buchnevich, Brayden Schenn, and Robert Thomas all had respectable seasons, as well. In the offseason, the Blues acquired Kevin Hayes from the Philadelphia Flyers. He will make an impact on the ice for St. Louis this season.

The Stars had a great season last year. They fell short in the conference finals, but it was still a good season. They were 47-21-4, and that gave them the second seed in the Central Division. Jaso Robertson collected 109 points for them. 46 goals, and 63 assists. Jamie Benn, Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz, and Miro Heiskanen all finished the season with over 70 points, as well. This offseason, the Stars signed Ty Dellandrea, but that was about their only move.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be the goaltender for the Blues in this game. The Stars are expected to put Jake Oettinger in net.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Stars Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-140)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Blues vs. Stars

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Southwest

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Stars can score, and they return their top scorers from last season. Binnington will need to be at his best in this game. The new season is always a toss up with how people will perform. Will they degress? Did they get better? Who knows, but Binnington will need to be the guy to step in this game. Binnington allowed 3.31 goals per game last season. He had a .894 save percentage, and the Blues will need him to save plenty of shots in this game. If Binnington has a good game, the Blues will cover this spread.

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dallas returns all their good players, and that is great news for them. Oettinger is also one of the top goaltenders in the NHL. He was last season, at least. However, this game will rely on the skaters. Robertson, Hintz, Pavelski, Seguin, and Wyatt Johnston are all players to keep an eye on. These guys will create opportunities on their side of the blue line, and cause problems for the Blues. If they can get their shots on net, and have a good game, the Stars will cover the spread.

Final Blues-Stars Prediction & Pick

It is the first game of the season, so nobody really knows what to expect. There is some speculation, but there is no way to tell how a team will perform in the season. However, for this game, I am going to go with the better team on paper. I will take the Stars to cover this spread at home. I also think this game is going to be a little one-sided, so the under is my pick.

Final Blues-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (+116), Under 6.5 (-130)