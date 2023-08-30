Megan Rapinoe's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. Rapinoe is a professional soccer player who currently plays for OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League. She is a two-time FIFA World Cup champion and an Olympic Gold medalist. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Megan Rapinoe's net worth in 2023.

Megan Rapinoe's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $5 million

Megan Rapinoe's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Megan Rapinoe was born on July 5, 1985, in Redding, Calif. She attended Foothill High School. Although she never played for the school's varsity team, Rapinoe opted to hone her skills with Elk Grove Pride football club. After showcasing her skills, Rapinoe earned NSCAA All-American twice and was part of the McDonald's All-American Girls High School Soccer West Team.

After completing her high school education, Rapinoe originally committed to Santa Clara University. However, the Rapinoe sisters decided to attend the University of Portland. Here, she suited up for the Pilots football team.

In three years with the University of Portland, Rapinoe suffered several career-threatening injuries highlighted by a pair of ACL injuries. Nevertheless, in three seasons, Rapinoe still accumulated 88 points that included 30 goals and 28 assists, which was enough to help her rank 10th in the university's record books. In 2008, not only did Rapinoe wrap up her college soccer career, but she also graduated with a bachelor's degree in sociology.

Megan Rapinoe's WPS career

After forfeiting her remaining year of college eligibility, Rapinoe declared for the 2009 Women's Professional Soccer Draft. She was selected in the first round with the second overall pick by the Chicago Red Stars. While playing for the Red Stars, Rapinoe earned an All-Star Game appearance. But after just one season, Rapinoe left the Red Stars after it stopped operations, paving the way for her to sign with the Philadelphia Independence.

Rapinoe only saw four games of action for Philadelphia Independence. In those games, Rapinoe accumulated a single goal for the team before getting shipped to MagicJack. Before MagicJack's franchise was terminated, Rapinoe registered two goals in eight games. Rapinoe enjoyed an annual salary of $25,000 while playing in the WPS.

Megan Rapinoe joining Sydney FC

After becoming a free agent, due to the termination of MagicJack's franchise, Rapinoe inked a deal with Sydney FC of the Australian W-League. During her brief stint with Sydney FC, Rapinoe helped the team score a win against Melbourne Victory.

Megan Rapinoe signs with Seattle Sounders

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A year after her stint with Sydney FC, Rapinoe joined the Seattle Sounders alongside national team teammates Hope Solo, Sydney Leroux, Alex Morgan, and Stephanie Cox. However, it was only a brief stint that saw Rapinoe only appear in two games and registered two assists.

Megan Rapinoe signs with Olympique Lyonnais

In 2013, Rapinoe inked a six-month deal with French club Olympique Lyonnais. The Pilots standout's deal would pay her $14,000 in monthly salary. Rapinoe would play with Olympique Lyonnais for a pair of seasons before deciding to play for the Seattle Reign FC of the National Women's Soccer League. In 28 total matches, Rapinoe registered eight goals for Olympique Lyonnais.

Megan Rapinoe's NWSL career

After a solid stint with Olympique Lyonnais, Rapinoe decided to take her talents to the National Women's Soccer League by joining the Seattle Reign FC, now known as OL Reign. With Rapinoe joining the NWSL, her pay skyrocketed to an annual salary of $65,000. But in 2019, Rapinoe scored a more lucrative deal by re-signing with the Reign on a deal that will pay her $400,000 on an annual basis.

Fast forward to 2023, Rapinoe signed another fresh deal with OL Reign. However, the football star also announced that she would be retiring after the 2023 season. Nevertheless, she registered 48 goals and 25 assists for Reign FC, which are club records.

Megan Rapinoe's international soccer career

Rapinoe misses the fourth! 🇺🇸:✅✅✅❌

🇸🇪:✅✅❌ pic.twitter.com/RVbhQoclla — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 6, 2023

Rapinoe wasn't just a stellar professional soccer player, but she was also a household name in the international stage. While representing the U.S. national team, Rapinoe helped the squad win the gold medal at the 2015 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 edition, which saw her become the oldest player to score at the world stage.

She was also part of the 2023 FIFA World Cup squad that earned a record-breaking $3.3 million payout, as per reports. Unfortunately, the 2023 USA national soccer team suffered an early exit. Unfortunately, Rapinoe missed a penalty kick during the shootout to determine the winner in their final game.

Aside from the FIFA World Cup, Rapinoe also played an instrumental role in helping Team USA secure the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. In addition to this, she also helped the team win bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Megan Rapinoe's endorsement deals

Given Rapinoe's success, it isn't surprising that major brands have partnered up with the football star. Some of these brands include Victoria's Secret, Luna Bars, Hulu, Nike, Visa, BodyArmor and Samsung.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Megan Rapinoe's net worth in 2023?