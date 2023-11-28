CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, opened up about the challenges, but he never second guessed his role with the company.

The CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, returned to his position after leaving the company.

During a town hall that ABC News moderated, the boss of the House of Mouse opened up about how he never second-guessed coming back, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney's Bob Iger town hall discussion

The CEO also admitted that this was more challenging than he anticipated. Never the less, he's very optimistic, too.

“I knew that there were myriad challenges that I would face coming back,” Iger mentioned. “I won't say that it was easy, but I've never second-guessed the decision to come back, and being back still feels great.”

He elaborated on what he's been up to since returning.

“I had spent the year with the team fixing a lot of things…but I feel that we've just emerged from a period of a lot of fixing to one of building again, and I can tell you building is a lot more fun than fixing,” he said.

The CEO is very optimistic about Disney and it's future. He seems to be aware of the challenges but thinks brighter things are ahead.

Iger said, “I talk about optimism being an extraordinarily important trait of a leader because no one wants to follow a pessimist. But I also believe that hopeless optimism doesn't do anybody any good.”

“I have, I think, real reason — and we have real reason as Disney — to be optimists, and it starts with the fact that we're Disney,” he added.

Bob Iger and the future of Disney will be interesting to see. With all the challenges, it's not something that's beyond the CEO, and surely he and the company will get through them.